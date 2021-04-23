Home

News

FNPF extends COVID-19 relief for affected members

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 28, 2021 6:04 am

The Fiji National Provident Fund is extending its COVID-19 relief assistance for members living or working in any of the lockdown zones.

These members will qualify for a one-off relief payment of $220 if they are not accessing any of the active COVID-19 relief and are not being paid during the lockdown.

FNPF Acting Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the relief is for members who will not receive wages as a result of their inability to access their workplace because of the restrictions.

This includes employers who may have closed due to its high-risk or non-essential services business nature.

Vodonaivalu says they are relying on the cooperation of employers to clearly identify members living and working in containment zones.

He warned that members and employers who will try and take advantage of this relief by colluding or attempt to submit forged documents will face the full brunt of the law.

Vodanaivalu adds that the processing time for the application is three working days and members are urged to provide correct details for payment to avoid delays.

The Acting CEO says members who are currently receiving fortnightly relief payments for phase two round five or phase three round four do not qualify for this lockdown relief.

