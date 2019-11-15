Home

News

FNPF extends COVID-19 assistance

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 9, 2020 12:45 pm
Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi.

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the extension of Phases 2, 3 and 4 of the FNPF COVID-19 assistance.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this follows the continuous impacts of the pandemic felt by FNPF members and the government.

Koroi says they have consulted with the government regarding the extension that will begin this month.

Article continues after advertisement

We will have more details on this story soon.

