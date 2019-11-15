FNPF expanding into informal sector: Koroi

The Fiji National Provident Fund has mostly been for the formal workforce but is expanding into the informal sector.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says farmers and middlemen can now save for their retirement by becoming a voluntary member of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The Fund has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Agriculture Ministry and the Agricultural Marketing Authority and Koroi says this will provide financial security for farmers.

“This initiative will allow a semiformal framework which the buyer (AMA) can also start deducting or giving the option to the farmers to contribute an amount.”

Koroi says they are providing facilities for farmers to make contributions directly.

“AMA can advise the farmers that they can opt that they can deduct $5, $10 or $15 from my sales to go to my FNPF account so that facility is not available currently.”

The FNPF has more than 17,000 voluntary members.