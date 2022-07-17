FNPF employer and employee contributions increase

The government will raise the Fiji National Provident Fund employer and employee contributions from six to seven percent.

This will be effective from January 1, next year, until the end of 2023.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says contributions to FNPF members’ accounts have been made at a lower rate for more than a year.

“This 1% reversal for both employers and employees should credit $40 million dollars to members’ accounts. The government will gradually revert the contribution rates to a total of 18% in the coming years.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the increased income in the employee’s pocket will be exempt from income tax, while any employer that decides to give more than the seven percent statutory mandatory contribution, up to 10 percent, will be permitted to deduct 300 percent of the employer-added contribution from their taxes.