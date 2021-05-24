Home

FNPF continues to manage low member balances

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 31, 2022 4:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund says low member balances are an ongoing concern.

FNPF CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu says studies have shown that major reasons for low member balances is inconsistency in the employment period, continued withdrawals, and non-compliance in relation to the non-payment of contributions from employers.

He says the Fund continues to beef up its compliance checks to ensure employers pay their employees’ FNPF dues.

As of today, Vodonaivalu says they have paid out a sum of $14.71m to 2,954 members who are between the ages of 50-54 years.

These members have been unemployed for more than a year and they can only fully withdraw their funds if they have a balance of $10,000 or less.

He adds the fund will need to pay out $23.2million to the eligible members.

Vodonaivalu says the Fund believes that these members could use their balance for income-generating activities that would help them sustain themselves, especially for those who have had difficulty being re-employed.

