FNPF clarifies issues regarding dormant account

The Fiji National Provident Fund has clarified that issues regarding the dormant accounts are only for those with zero balance.

The FNPF Board is currently looking at related policy interventions to terminate the membership of those aged 55 years and have zero balance in their account.

It adds that the process of addressing these accounts with zero balances, will not impact any member that has funds in their account.

Article continues after advertisement

FNPF says they have received numerous queries from members regarding this process.

The Fund clarified that those living overseas and who have not been contributing but have money in their account will not be affected.

It says that even those over the age of 55 who are not working but still have FNPF funds will not be impacted as well.

FNPF also says that this issue has been reported and discussed out of context by some media and non-FNPF staff, which has caused unnecessary panic amongst its members.