FNPF clarifies First Home Buyers Programme

The Fiji National Provident Fund assistance for the first home buyers will only be applied under the FNPF’s Housing Withdrawal Policy.

Fund Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi has clarified that the government’s Home Ownership Grant is facilitated by the Ministry of Housing in collaboration with lenders and banks.

Koroi says members who wish to access their FNPF Housing allowance to top up the government grant will have to follow the Fund’s policies.

“So if they want to come and access their contributions or their equity – they can come and use what is available to them under the policy.”

He adds the programme is not extended to village housing and last year’s grants have ceased.

“So for members that have applied for 2019 for the First Home or Land Government/ FNPF Purchase Programme that scheme has ceased and will not be available anymore.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had said in Parliament that families living in informal settlements do not qualify for the government’s first home buyer’s grant because they don’t own the land they’re living on.

The grant can only be issued to those who have proper leases or formal ownership of land.