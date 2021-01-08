FNPF begins search for new CEO

The Fiji National Provident Fund has begun the hunt for a new Chief Executive.

An advertisement is out for applications to fill the vacancy as current CEO Jaoji Koroi will join Fijian Holdings Limited from March.

The new CEO will be required to develop a five-year strategic plan and strengthen leadership within FNPF by developing a robust succession plan.

The Fund is also looking for someone who can implement technological advancements to ensure efficient and effective growth.

Outgoing CEO Jaoji Koroi joined FNPF in 2009 and was appointed as CEO in 2018.