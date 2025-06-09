FNPF backs Fiji Airways on loan conduct

Fiji Airways currently owes the Fiji National Provident Fund approximately $349 million and remains fully up-to-date with its loan repayments.

Shandiya Goundar, who looks after the hotel and tourism portfolio at the Fiji National Provident Fund’s Investment Division, confirmed this to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs today.

Committee member Parveen Bala questioned the Fund about the airline’s repayment status.

Goundar says there is no difficulty for Fiji Airways to repay the loan.

“There is no difficulty by Fiji Airways to repay the loan. They are up-to-date with their repayments. We have not had any instances of default with them. So their conduct as a borrower has been good. They are up-to-date with their payments, and there are no defaults.”

Fiji Airways had also assured the Standing Committee on Social Affairs yesterday that it is fully compliant with all loan obligations, including major financing from the Fiji National Provident Fund and the Fiji Development Bank.

