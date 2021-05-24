FNFP reopens unemployment assistance

Unemployed Fijians with at least $135 in their Fiji National Provident Fund General Account can now apply for Unemployment Assistance.

For those who have applied for any previous Phase Two rounds of assistance and are still unemployed, they can reapply but only after three months from their last assistance.

FNPF says to date, a total of $366.3 million has been paid for 27 rounds of the COVID-19 Relief $185.5 million topped up by the Government and $180.8 million through FNPF.

The normal unemployment withdrawal is only accessed from members’ general accounts and members can access a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $2000.

Members can submit their application at any FNPF office, email their documents or apply on the myFNPF mobile app.