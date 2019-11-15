FNFP clarifies housing assistance eligibility

The Fiji National Provident Fund says there are five pre-retirement grounds that are still open despite the rollout of the COVID-19 Withdrawal scheme.

FNPF General Manager Member Services Alipate Waqairawai says the housing assistance is still available to those who want to build their home.

Waqairawai says Fijians can still go to FNPF and apply for their housing eligibility.

“If you are purchasing for the first time it’s normally fifty-one percent. That is part and parcel of the normal withdrawal grounds whether it’s in the village or the urban areas.”

He adds the FNPF can provide the equity and Fijians can then go to other approved lenders such as the banks or Housing Authority.

Meanwhile, FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says they have not removed any normal grounds of withdrawal.