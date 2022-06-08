FMIB concerned with backyard slaughtering

[File Photo]

The Fiji Meat Industry Board says backyard slaughtering remains a concern as this is leading to illegal and unhygienic sales.

Chief Executive Vimal Chand says the Agriculture Ministry, through its stakeholders, is carrying out awareness against backyard slaughtering.

Chand says that under the Meat Act, livestock slaughtered in a backyard cannot be sold.

Article continues after advertisement

“Lots of time the meat is being confiscated and then incinerated when these cases come through. The Bio Security and the Ministry of Agriculture they are informing and making the public aware that there are diseases and so the best place to buy the meat is anywhere from the butcher or through Fiji Meat Industry Board where it is hygienically slaughtered, checked and then you are guaranteed that the meat is safe for consumption. “

Chand adds that the cost of slaughtering animals differs.