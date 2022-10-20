FMF commissions new biscuit line

[Source: Supplied]

There is a significant growth in demand for biscuits and there are multiple market opportunities presenting themselves.

Flour Mills of Fiji Ltd managing director, Sanjay Punja revealed this during the commissioning of a new biscuit line at the company’s Walu Bay factory in Suva.

Punja says FMF Foods Limited has grown from its humble beginnings to a major exporting giant.

He says the new oven line is set up to make biscuits primarily for the exports market, with specific focus on private labelling.

The managing director the growth in demand for biscuits presented the opportune time to invest and compete in the global market.