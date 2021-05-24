FMA elects new executives

The Fiji Media Association elected its new executive at its Annual General Meeting last night.

Rosi Tamani Doviverata is the new President, Fred Wesley is the Assistant President, Stanley Simpson is still the General Secretary, assisted by Indra Singh.

Makereta Komai will be the treasurer, assisted by Reginald Tui.

These new office bearers will serve for a year.

Doviverata says she is honoured to be chosen to lead her colleagues and help shape the media industry through international standard training and workshops.

Meanwhile, Stanley Simpson is urging Fijians to always turn to any of the news organizations under the FMA for trustworthy and balanced articles during this election cycle in order to make a well-informed decision.