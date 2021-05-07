FMA condemns circulation of violent video

The Fiji Medical Association has condemned the circulation of security footage showing a violent knife-attack, on various social media platforms.

President, Dr Basharat Munshi says it has been brought to their attention that the footage and photographs of the victim are being widely shared.

The incident involves a woman from Nadi who was allegedly attacked by her husband after a heated argument.

Dr Munshi says the Association demands this should stop as a fellow human being brutalized is not entertainment.

He is urging the public who have received the video and/or pictures of the attack to delete it and inform those circulating to do the same.

Dr Munshi is urging the Ministry of Health to investigate how these pictures were taken and shared and urges appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken urgently.

He adds from a medical standpoint, pictures of a patient are a breach of confidentiality.

Dr Munshi highlights that a civilized society is a compassionate one that does not condone any acts of violence.