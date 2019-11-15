Home

Flying Fijians vs Scotland cancelled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 21, 2020 7:30 am
Flying Fijians : Source BBC

The Flying Fijians final Autumn Nations Cup match against Scotland next weekend has been cancelled.

This is due to 29 COVID-19 cases in Fiji’s touring party according to the BBC this morning.

Fiji’s matches against France and Italy were also called off because of the outbreak within the squad.

Organisers say postponing the match was “unavoidable” due to the 10-day isolation period for Fiji players.

As per the competition’s Terms of Participation, Scotland is going to be awarded the win just like France and Italy.

It means Scotland, who defeated Italy last week, are likely to top Pool B if they beat France at Murrayfield tomorrow morning.

Fiji’s only hope now of playing will be against the fourth-place side in Pool A on December 5, “subject to checks on fitness levels once the players come out of isolation”.

The Scotland Rugby Union says while this is very disappointing news, they support the decision to cancel the game and wish a speedy recovery to those affected in the Fijian squad.

