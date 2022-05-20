Flu cases increase in children

[Source: Live Science]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has noted an increase in infants becoming ill with cold and flu-like illnesses.

The paediatrics department at CWM Hospital is also seeing an increase in children under the age of 5, especially infants, being admitted with acute respiratory illnesses while testing negative for COVID-19 and influenza.

The Ministry had expected other respiratory viruses that normally circulate to begin to re-emerge at similar levels to pre-COVID levels, and possibly even at higher levels due to a decrease in population immunity to seasonal viruses following the lifting of COVID restrictions.

Parents are advised to keep their children hydrated to reduce cold and flu symptoms and help them feel better.