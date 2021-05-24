Flu and COVID-19 have indistinguishable symptoms: Dr Fong

Health facilities have been advised to conduct rapid tests on patients because COVID-19 may feel indistinguishable from the flu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says distinguishing COVID-19 from flu can be difficult because the symptoms overlap.

“One of the features is that fever is higher than the flu compared to the COVID-19 but again that is a very soft difference. In essence, a lot of discussions will be around the behaviour of spread that we will decide on which of two but most of the health facilities have been told to just do swab test on everybody with suggestive symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says it is important for people to understand that vaccination can help prevent serious illness and death.

“It’s not 100 per cent proof that if you get vaccinated two times you will never get sick but we do know is that more than 90 per cent of people are prevented from severe disease and death.”

According to the World Health Organization, Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.