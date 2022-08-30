FLP pays tribute to late Jai Ram Reddy

Fiji Labour party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry [left] and Jai Ram Reddy

Fiji Labour party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has expressed regret at the passing of former Leader of Opposition, lawyer and jurist, Jai Ram Reddy in Auckland, New Zealand last night.

Chaudhry says Reddy will be remembered as a towering figure in Fiji politics for close to 30 years, serving as Leader of the Opposition on two occasions from 1977 to 1983 and from 1992 to 1999.

He says Reddy was a distinguished and respected politician, widely recognized for his moderate, accommodating stand on politics.

Chaudhry says Reddy took over as leader of NFP at a tumultuous time in the party’s history in the late ‘70s when it was driven by internal friction and power struggle and ably rebuilt it into a unified, credible parliamentary opposition.

He adds Reddy will always be recognized for his contribution to the promulgation of the 1997 Constitution.

Meanwhile, the TISI Sangam is also mourning the loss of late Reddy.

In a statement it says late Reddy showed a deep insight into how cultural differences arose and used his powers of gentle persuasion to map a united and harmonious path.

It says they have lost a trusted friend, adviser and loyal advocate of unity and progress for all.