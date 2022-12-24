FLP congratulates Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry. [Source: FLP/Facebook]

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has congratulated Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Professor Biman Prasad and Viliame Gavoka for leading their PA/NFP/ SODELPA Coalition to victory in the 2022 General Election.

Chaudhry also congratulated Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalvu and Lenora Qereqeretabua on their election to the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

He also thanked those who voted for FLP and wished them a blessed Christmas and a rewarding New Year.