Flour prices to increase from tomorrow

The price of flour will increase by twenty-one percent from tomorrow.

The new price of a 1kg flour-pack will increase to $1.95 from $1.75, 2kg flour-pack to retail at $3.86 from $3.45, a 4kg flour-pack will sell at $7.70 from $6.89, and a 10kg flour-pack to $18.97 from $16.95.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says these changes have been made after the review of conversion costs following submissions by manufacturers, which was part of the last price review for wheat products, which was conducted in April this year.

Article continues after advertisement

It says wheat manufacturers in the country had requested an increase in the cost of wheat products due to the surge in global wheat prices.

FCCC says the price of flour in the country is increasing sharply as there is a movement in the world market which is beyond our control.

According to the Commission, any movement in the global market will have an immediate impact on us, and we must respond quickly to changes in order for domestic markets to remain viable.

Fiji imports the majority of its wheat from Australia, and any increase in wheat prices in the Australian market will have a direct impact on domestic prices.

The tension between Russia and Ukraine is also a contributor, as they both supply more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

The FCCC says it will continue to monitor movements in the international wheat market and ensure that domestic prices are set in a reasonable and sustainable manner—in the interest of consumers and traders and in accordance with the FCCC Act 2010.