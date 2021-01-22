Home

Florists hope to maximize sale

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 23, 2021 3:30 pm

The women selling fresh flowers at the Suva Market are hoping 2021 will be a better year for their business.

Flowers are often bought for special occasions, but these florists say despite the festivities they were unable to maximize on sales.

Alvina Naikarakete who travels from Tailevu to sell her flowers on Friday and Saturday says business this year has been quite slow.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our business is not going well that much but we agree now as the customers sometimes come and buy the flowers and sometimes they don’t.”

However, for Nima Tuimoata, she believes florists at the Suva market are lucky to have their jobs to sustain their livelihoods.

“We are lucky that we are still going on and we have a job to keep something on the table.”

With two weeks remaining for Valentine’s Day, market vendors are hoping to get in more customers.

