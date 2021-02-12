Florist sells roses with missing cousin at heart

A flower vendor is holding it together this valentine hoping for the safe return of her cousin who is missing at sea.

Waiqanake villager Miriama Rokosaluwai has been selling roses for valentine for the past seven years. This year she’s at it again but with a feeling of worry.

Rokosaluwai’s cousin Apete Naikolo went missing during a diving trip more than a week ago and a police search is underway.

Rokosaluwai says she hides her anxious feeling when serving her customers this valentine.

“I’m trying my best to keep it together and not to show my worry but it’s not helping, I have to keep calling home to ask for any update regarding my missing cousin.”

Rokosaluwai says they are closely liaising with Police regarding the on-going search.

“I’ve been told that some of his diving stuff has been found. This is making me worry but I’ll keep the faith that my cousin will be found safe. My relatives from overseas are also calling to check.”

She says while the search continues, she decided to sell flowers as it has become a part of her yearly routine to sell roses in the week leading up to valentine’s day.

Rokosaluwai says she reduced her rose orders this year given the current financial environment and she was unsure if people were still going to spend on flowers.