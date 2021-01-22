Floriculture has immense potential: Dr Reddy

The Government is working on interventions to further develop this female-dominated floriculture industry.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the industry has immense potential that is yet to be tapped into by women who religiously engaged themselves in floriculture and are ardent flower growers.

Dr Reddy says currently the products from floriculture are undervalued.

Article continues after advertisement

Floriculturists are set to be part of a one-day organized ‘Floriculture Market Day’, specifically set-up for floriculture clusters and enthusiasts in local municipalities every last Saturday of the month.

This provides a platform for females who are able to identify certain niches for themselves and in floriculture.