Floodwaters receding, some roads now accessible

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 11, 2022 6:27 am
[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The receding floodwaters have allowed the Fiji Roads Authority to open some of the roads that were previously closed.

The Queens Road from Mango Bay in Sigatoka to Lautoka is now open to traffic.

Some of the places in Nadi that were inaccessible due to floodwaters yesterday are now open as waters have receded.

These include Vuniyasi, Nadi Town and the Sabeto flats.

The Kings Road is also open to traffic from Lautoka to Nabulini in Naitasiri.

However, there is only one lane access at Saivou due to a landslip.

Contractors are working to remove the slip material today to enable two-lane access.

Other areas that were previously inaccessible yesterday such as Wailailai, Tavua to Korovou and Barotu are now open.

FRA is urging motorists to drive with care.

 

