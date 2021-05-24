News
Flooding experienced overnight in parts of Ba
January 17, 2022 6:40 am
Reports have been received that flood waters entered Ba Town and the Market area. [Source: BA Town Council]
The heavy downpour experienced last night has left parts of Ba Town affected by floodwaters.
Fijians are being advised not to walk or drive through flooded areas of unknown depth as rain is forecast for the next few days.
This morning residents say the rain has eased and water levels are still receding.
