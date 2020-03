Flooding causes road closures in the Western division

Several roads in the Western Division are closed due to flooding.

In Ba, Navala Crossing, Toge Crossing, Yaloku Crossing, Nadelei Crossing 3 & 5 and Vuqele Crossing are closed.

In Rakiraki, Katadrau Crossing, Drana Crossing and Narara Crossing have been closed off.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging Fijians to be cautious and find alternative routes where possible.