News

Flooded roads and crossings in the North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 3:55 pm

Several crossings across the Northern Division remain closed to all traffic due to flooding caused by the continuous heavy rain over the weekend.

The Fiji Roads Authority is waiting for the floodwaters to recede before they can assess the condition of the crossings to see if they can be accessed by vehicles.

Some other crossings like the Konasami Crossing towards Dreketilailai, the Urata Crossing and the Qawa Crossing have deck washouts.

According to FRA, reinstatement works will commence when the waters recede. They have carried out some works on some other crossings and roads to allow for the flow of traffic.

Several roads in the plains and flats are also underwater and motorists are urged to drive with care.

However, the main supply route from Labasa to Savusavu and Labasa to Nabouwalu remains open to traffic.

