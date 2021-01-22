Flood waters enter homes in Vanuakula, Tavua

Residents of Vanuakula village in Tavua are without power and water.

79-year-old Seruwaia Turaga says the majority of their surrounding areas are now flooded including several plantations and access roads.

Turaga says water entered their home last night when there was a heavy downpour.

Strong wind has started to pick up in parts of Tavua as well.

She says her family are now clearing and packing their belongings so that once the water recedes they can move to higher ground.

For now, the family are sitting on beds as floodwaters have entered the house.