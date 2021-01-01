Home

Flood waters enter homes in Qeleloa Nadi

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 29, 2021 8:16 am

Qeleloa Nadi is also experiencing flooding as heavy rain continues.

Muhammad Sarjit of Qeleloa Nadi says he woke up this morning to find flood waters outside his home.

Sarjit says levels continue to rise and has started to enter their homes.

Korobebe in Nadi [Photo: Supplied]

He adds that if the situation worsens they will have to more to the dratabu evacuation centre.

The Nadi back road is flooded and water has entered a few buildings situated in the area.

The Nadi Bus Stand is also affected by flood waters.

