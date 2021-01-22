Flood waters enter Ba Town

Flood waters have entered Ba Town this morning.

Most shops on the ground level have been affected and water levels are expected to rise as heavy rain continues.

The Nasavusavu Road along the Kings Highway in Nalawa, Ra is under water and is inaccessible to vehicles.

Motorists are urged to refrain from making unnecessary movements and take extra precautions as rain continues in the area.

Matawailevu villager Netani Navutovuto told FBC News that other low-lying areas in Nalawa are flooded.

He says the Veitiri crossing in Dobuilevu is also underwater and has affected movement.

Navutovuto adds, this area is prone to flooding during heavy rain.

The National Disaster Management Office is reminding Fijians to refrain from wading in flooded areas or crossings to avoid mishaps.