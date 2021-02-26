Flood warning remains in place

A Flood Warning remains in force for low-lying areas close to the major rivers of Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in force for low lying areas and areas close to streams and rivers from Nadi through to Ba to Korovou.

A Flash Flood Alert remains in force for the low lying areas and areas close to small streams and rivers of Vanua Levu, Viti Levu and Taveuni.

Article continues after advertisement

A low-pressure system lies to the southwest of Fiji.

The associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain band continues to affect the country and expected to further drift southeastwards away from the group.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over the southern and western parts and interior of Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Elsewhere, expect occasional rain with isolated heavy falls and few thunderstorms expected.

Rain gradually easing to showers from later tonight.