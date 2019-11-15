Flood warning issued for parts of Vanua Levu

People in Bua and Cakaudrove are urged to take heed of weather advisories with a flood warning now issued for parts of Vanua Levu.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says for the last few days, several low lying crossings and roads have been under water.

This afternoon the Nadi Weather Office issued a flash flood warning for the low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers along the Wailevu-West Coast from Kubulau in Bua to Savusavu.

Rainima is urging motorists not to attempt to cross these flooded crossings.

He adds, disaster relief and response teams have also been informed and are aware of the advisory.

The flooding is a result of heavy rain affecting some parts of the country due to a low pressure system that’s slowly moving over the Fiji group.