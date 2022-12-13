Flood warning in force

[File Photo]

A flood warning is now in force for some parts of the Western Division.

The flood warning is in place for the low-lying areas and small streams within Tuva, Vitogo, Ba, Tavua, Yaqara and Rakiraki rivers.

Areas that will also likely be affected include the low-lying areas downstream of Emuri Village, Vakabuli-Paipai Irish crossing, low-lying areas and small streams within Ba River, low-lying areas within Rakiraki and Penang River and low-lying areas within the Nasivi River.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the weather office, there is a trough of low-pressure slow-moving over Fiji.

Associated clouds and rain are expected to affect the Fiji group till later today.