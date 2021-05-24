Flood alert in certain parts of the country

A flash flood warning is still in effect for all low-lying and flash flood-prone areas between Nasekawa, Drekeniwai, Navua, and Korovou.
A trough of low pressure lies in slow motion over the northeastern parts of the country.
The Weather Office is further advising the general public that associated clouds and rain will affect parts of the country.
