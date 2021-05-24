News
Flood alert cancelled for Ba
January 17, 2022 2:05 pm
A flood alert previously in force for low-lying areas adjacent to and downstream of the Ba and Nasivi catchments is now cancelled.
The public is advised that a trough of low pressure is slowly moving over the northeastern parts of the group. Associated clouds and rain-affected parts of the country.
The Weather Office says, for now, they will continue to monitor the weather and will issue warnings and advisories if and when necessary.
