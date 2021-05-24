Flood affects some West roads

The Fiji Roads Authority says Kings Road from Lautoka to Ba is open.

A pavement has washout at Tuvu but the FRA says it is still accessible to traffic.

The road between Ba Bridge and Vadravadra at Wailailai Flats is underwater and closed to traffic.

The road between Vadravadra and Rabulu village is now open.

However, the road is closed at Rabulu village as s section is underwater.

The FRA says Matawailevu bypass is currently accessible to traffic and there are only some isolated pavement scour and debris on road.

Queens Road from Mango Bay to Lautoka is accessible apart from one lane closure at Kabisi scour site and Nawai scour site.

The FRA is urging motorists are advised to remain vigilant and not enter flooded roadways.