Flood affects several roads in the West

As heavy rain continues to affect the group, floodwaters have hindered access to several roads in the Western Division.

According to the Fiji Road Authority, Nadi Back Road and Sabeto Road are closed to all traffic due to flooding.

In Sigatoka, residents are on high alert and preparing as water levels continue to increase in the Tuva River.

Nadroga District Council of Social Services, Kinivuwai Naba says villagers of Emuri have lost access to the main road as the bridge is flooded and closed to all traffic.

“And due to the water level rising, I am concerned about the low lying areas like Semo Village, Tawaqali Settlement, Maro Settlement and also Vusama and Navisoqosoqo Village, its a good time for them to allocate places.”

Naba says their concern now is to alert other villages at risk of flooding to prepare or move to higher ground.

Residents in Tavua and Ba have confirmed that water levels are steadily rising as they continue to experience heavy rain.

A severe flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas & small streams adjacent to and downstream of; Nakauvadra River, Nasivi River, Ba River, Sabeto River, Yaqara, and Nananu River, Nawaka River, Nadi River, and Waidina River.