Flood affected areas in Sigatoka visited

A few areas that were affected by flooding in Sigatoka were today visited by the Minister for Disaster Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu started his tour at Semo Village before stopping at Cuvu College.

He also visited Narata Village and Nalagi Public School, an evacuation center in the interior of Kavagansau.

Six families are still staying at the school.

Food rations were also distributed to these areas by Seruiratu and his team.