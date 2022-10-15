Float procession draws huge crowd

Children and walkers dressed up to accompany the floats with the procession starting from Y-Corner and ending at Subrail Park

Labasa Town came to a standstill this afternoon as the public got a chance to watch the float procession of the Festival of the Friendly North, happening after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10 Queen contestants adorned in their bright colours to shield off the hot Labasa weather came out in trucks decorated to different themes.

Children and walkers dressed up to accompany the floats with the procession starting from Y-Corner and ending at Subrail Park.

Article continues after advertisement

Miss Fiji Sugar Corporation won the best float prize for her float which showed a locomotive pulling a trail of freshly cut cane, coconut trees, a tractor and three hills in the background.

Miss Northern Civil Service Sayal Singh won 2nd prize for her float which featured a giant hibiscus flower.

The Festival of the Friendly North comes to an end this evening with the crowning of the Queen.