Adelaide flights to resume

Fiji Airways will resume flights to Adelaide in two months’ time after three years.

Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, Andre Viljoen says the plan is to resume twice weekly direct services commencing on the 4th of July.

Viljoen says this marks the fourth Australian leg for the airline after Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

“This will make it far easier for our guests living in South Australia to visit us here in Fiji. So here is some good news starting from this very moment special discounted launch fares are on sale now.”

Currently, Fiji Airways operates two flights daily to Sydney and one flight daily to Melbourne and Brisbane.

Viljoen says diversifying the Australian market has been a goal of Fiji Airways since Fiji’s borders opened, so many Australians continue to choose to fly to Fiji.

He says the increase in the aircraft fleet allows them to cater to the demand out of Adelaide.

Adelaide Airport Managing Director Brenton Cox welcomed the announcement and congratulated Fiji Airways on its prompt return to Adelaide after such a challenging period for the aviation sector.