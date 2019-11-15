Flights to Hong Kong affected by COVID-19

Fiji Airways flights to Hong Kong have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.

Civil Aviation Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed that three major destinations in Asia have been impacted by a drop in passenger numbers.

While Hong Kong has seen the worst, Singapore and Japan have only seen a slight reduction in bookings

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says tourism operators need to market Fiji in such a way that tourists remain confident in visiting, even if there is a case of COVID-19.

The minister adds the Health Ministry is being given all the support it needs.

“The idea is to give people the confidence both in practice and psychologically that Fiji can actually take care of this risk that is the most important thing so you need people to say well just as I can travel to Australia for a holiday even though there are people with COVID-19 and also people have died I still feel their health system can look after us and the risk is sort of being managed the same way that if we get 1 person infected here the Fijian health system can manage it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says with 36-38% of our economy dependent on tourism, other sectors will also feel the impact of COVID-19 if this trend continues.

“The other impact is the economy and we don’t know the full impact of it but of course like I mentioned it’s the supply chain like this building here the steel a lot of it comes from China and if somebody is bringing steel and it’s no longer available from China then they will have to look at alternative sources like Vietnam or Thailand.”

He also says tourists continue to arrive from Australia, New Zealand and North America and this is what the industry is hoping will continue in the future.