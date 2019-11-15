Flight Attendants Union seeks legal advice over mass termination

The Fiji Flight Attendants Trade Union is exploring their legal options over the termination of more than 700 staff of Fiji Airways on Monday.

Union President Joe McGowan confirmed to FBC News the basis of any legal action will be an alleged breach of the Collective Agreement by Fiji Airways Management.

The Collective Agreement between Fiji Airways and the union required the airline to give 60 days’ notice of intended redundancy and to explore all possibilities to avert redundancy.

McGowan also stated that they will follow all the requirement procedures under the law.

He says there is also no time frame set for the matter.

Of the 775, 87 terminated staff include expatriate pilots along with senior management staff.

Majority of those terminated are the national airline’s cabin crew, an estimated 400 staff.