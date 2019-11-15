Flight Attendant Union approach PM regarding issues

The Fiji Flight Attendants Trade Union President Josaia McGowan yesterday approached Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama regarding the termination of the cabin crew.

Bainimarama who was at the Ba Mill for the handover of the grant agreement for bundled insurance for cane farmers was approached by McGowan.

McGowan could be heard telling the Prime Minister if he could hear their side of the story.

However, Bainimarama says that he is aware of the issues regarding Fiji Airways and the terminated cabin crew but he will leave the matter with the management and board.