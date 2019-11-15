Flash floods affect parts of Central Division

A number of low lying areas in the Central Division have been affected by flash flooding.

FBC News caught up with the residents of River Road in Narere, Nasinu who were awoken by flood waters.

Reshmi Chand says flooding has always been an issue in their area and many people could not go to work today.

“The flood is always on their house and, they’re always having problem to go to work and they suffer like this, they can’t come and they can’t go.”

Meanwhile, parts of Princess Road alongside Waimanu River are also been affected by rising waters.

A part of the Princess Road has been reduced to single lane due to flooding.

A flood alert warning remains in force for areas along the Kings Road and low-lying areas of Central and Eastern Divisions.























