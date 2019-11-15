TC Sarai moving South East

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is moving in a South East direction at 18km/hour.

At 1am today, the category two cyclone was 180km South West of Sigatoka and 180km West South West of Kadavu.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says Vatulele and Kadavu should expect damaging storm winds as the cyclone continues its movement.

There is a storm warning for most parts of Fiji and there is a heavy rain warning for the whole of Fiji.

The next high tide is at 8.06 this morning and already there are a number of rivers which are above warning levels and increasing.

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central and Western Division.

A flood warning is also still in place for low lying areas and areas downstream of Ba FSC Station in the Ba River, downstream of Nairukuruku station in the Wainimala River, downstream of Nayavu Station in the Wainibuka River and also the Keyasi Station in the Sigatoka River.

As of 2am, the following is the situation of rivers around the country:

Ba FSC was 4.30m, which was 0.8m above warning level and increasing

Nairukuruku station was 8.40m which is 3.40m above warning level and decreasing

Nayavu station was 11.18m which is 3.18m above warning level and increasing

Keyasi station was 6.21m which is 1.21m above warning level and increasing.

Korovou station was 3.91m which is 0.6m above alert level and decreasing

Navolau station was 7.68m which is 1.68m above alert level and increasing

Rakiraki station was 2.37m which is 0.87m above alert level and increasing

Nasivi station was 2.08m which is 0.42m below alert level and decreasing

Navua station was 2.18m which is 0.18m above alert level and increasing