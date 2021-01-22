Weather to worsen in coming days

The weather is expected to worsen over the remainder of the week with a possibility of a Tropical Cyclone forming near Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a heavy rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Northern Lau group.

A Flash Flood Alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to rivers and streams for Vanua Levu, Serua coastal areas to Togalevu and Ba to Korovou.

Article continues after advertisement

A strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of the Eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Northern parts of the group while a shallow low-pressure system lies to the Southeast of Vanua Levu embedded along the trough.

For the Eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group: Strong Northerly winds with an average speed of 50km/hr from tomorrow.

For rest of the Fiji group: Moderate to fresh winds, gusty at times.

Occasional rain and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Northern Lau group. Isolated heavy falls expected and may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

Elsewhere, occasional showers and possible thunderstorms. Isolated heavy falls are expected in the afternoon or evening.

Isolated heavy falls expected and may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas. Moderate North to Southeast winds, fresh at times. Moderate to rough seas.