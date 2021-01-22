Flash flood warning in force for low-lying areas

A heavy rain warning remains in force for parts of Fiji.

These areas include Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Nadi Weather Office says heavy rain alert still remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

Active heavy rain bands are expected to affect the Northern and Eastern parts of the country from tonight.

A low pressure system lies slow moving to the west of Fiji.

The weather office says if the current conditions persist, the low-pressure system could develop into a tropical depression by Thursday.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group with associated cloud and rain.

The weather office confirms that there will be a risk of flash flooding of low lying areas and flood prone areas.