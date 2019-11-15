Flash flood alert issued

A flash flood alert is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along Navua from Talenaua, Galoa to Pacific Harbour.

The alert also applies for low lying areas along Lami, Suva and Nausori.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving just to the West of the Fiji Group and associated cloud and showers affect the Western parts of the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The trough is expected to approach and affect the country from later today while another trough to the West is expected to move East and affect Fiji from later tomorrow.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, western half of Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and is now in force for the Southern Lau Group.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













