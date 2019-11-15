Flash flood alert issued for the weekend

Fijians should expect heavy rain and flash floods this weekend as a heavy rain alert is now in force for Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Services in a statement says there is risk of flash floods over flood prone and low-lying areas.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the West of Fiji and is gradually moving towards the group.

Cloud and rain associated with the trough is expected to affect the western parts of Fiji from Saturday and will gradually spread to the rest of the group.

Meanwhile, the moist easterlies are expected to enhance showers over the eastern and interior parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Viti Levu, Kadavu, and the Lomaiviti Group.

Showers are expected to further increase to rain becoming frequent and heavy from tomorrow.

The Fiji Meteorological Centre is advising motorists to drive with caution under heavy rain and members of the public are also discouraged from playing in or crossing flooded roads, creeks and rivers.

Mariners need to be cautious while venturing out to sea as easterly winds with speeds up to 15 to 20 knots, moderate to rough seas and moderate southerly swells are expected from tomorrow over Fiji waters.

Winds may further increase to 25 knots with rough seas on Saturday as the trough of low pressure moves closer to the group.

Sea conditions may not be safe for operators of small crafts and those operating smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.